Former UND QB Brian Grover has died at 71

Jun. 15—GRAND FORKS — Former UND quarterback Brian Grover has died at 71.

Grover died June 5, 2024.

"All of us at UND football were saddened to hear of the passing of Brian Grover," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "He served as a team captain during his senior season and will be remembered as a great competitor while leading the 1975 team to the NCC Championship and undefeated regular season. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Grover was a standout in the backfield for the Fighting Sioux from 1973-75. He started his career as a tailback and was later converted into a quarterback.

In his time with the program, his offense helped North Dakota compile a record of 21-9 and a 17-5 mark in North Central Conference play.

UND earned a share of the NCC title in 1974 and was aided by his offensive play throughout the season. The following season, he was named a team captain and starting quarterback and helped the Sioux win the NCC title in 1975, while also guiding the team to the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Grover excelled in the classroom as well, earning NCC All-Academic recognition in both 1974 and 1975.

Following his collegiate career, Grover had a brief stint in the NFL and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1976. In his one season, he saw time at both running back and defensive back.

Grover and his 1975 teammates were inducted into the UND Letterwinners Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Grover's son, Blair, also played at North Dakota as a tight end from 2005-08.