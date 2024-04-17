Former UND point guard Tyree Ihenacho heads west for final college season

Apr. 17—GRAND FORKS — Former UND guard Tyree Ihenacho is transferring to Wyoming for his final year of eligibility, per multiple reports.

Ihenacho entered the transfer portal March 22 after one year at UND. The Prior Lake, Minn., product told recruiting blog Hoop Scoop Media that he received interest from a number of schools, including St. Thomas, but Ihenacho has reportedly chosen to use his final college year in Laramie.

Ihenacho started his collegiate career at UND and was named the Summit League Freshman of the Year in 2021. He transferred to James Madison and played two years in Harrisonburg, Va., before returning to the Fighting Hawks last year.

He was named to the Summit League Second Team this season.

Now, Ihenacho is headed to the Mountain West and a Cowboys team that is reloading after losing six players to the portal.

He will be immediately eligible. Due to pending litigation — the same lawsuit that allowed Ihenacho to play this season — multiple-time transfers will be eligible immediately next season without having to secure a waiver.

Ihenacho was UND's second-leading scorer this season. He averaged 14.5 points, 5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 21 games this season. He shot 40.1% from the field and 28.8% from three point range.

He helped lead the Hawks to their first winning season under coach Paul Sather as a key part of the Hawks' seven-man rotation.

UND went 18-14 and 10-6 in Summit League play and had a seven-game conference win streak.

The Hawks will return just three players from its core rotation this season: Treysen Eaglestaff, Amar Kuljuhovic and Eli King.

They were mainstays in the rotation that won 10 of its last 13 Summit League games after losing the first three games by totals of 25, 19 and 18 points.

The Hawks have added two transfers this offseason:

Dariyus Woodson from Tyler Junior College

and

Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year Reggie Thomas.

Thomas is a point guard who will look to earn Sather's trust and fully take over for Ihenacho. If Thomas' offensive numbers from the NAIA transfer to the Division I level, he could also be more of a scoring threat than Ihenacho.

Ihenacho is the second former Hawk to find a new home after forward B.J. Omot

announced his commitment to Cal Berkeley

Monday.

The transfer portal for men's basketball is open until May 1.