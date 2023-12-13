Former UND OL Easton Kilty picks Kansas State

Dec. 12—GRAND FORKS — Former UND offensive lineman Easton Kilty has selected his new home, and his new head coach is a familiar name in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Kilty has committed to Kansas State, which is coached by former North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman.

Kilty has played in 35 career games at UND and was the starting tackle in every game in 2023.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Wisconsin native entered the transfer portal after UND's season ended in a first-round playoff loss to Sacramento State.

In the portal, Kilty collected offers from Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Boston College, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Purdue, Virginia Tech, BYU, Iowa State and Pitt.

Kansas State's offensive line coach is Conor Riley, who came to Manhattan from NDSU with Klieman.

The Wildcats lose four starting offensive lineman from their 2023 team.

Kilty was the No. 2 offensive lineman in the portal, according to 247Sports.

"I want to thank UND for the most memorable past 4 years of my life," Kilty wrote in a commitment post on Instagram. "I'm grateful for all the friends and memories I've made along the way. With that being said, I have committed to play at Kansas State University for my 5th year."

Kansas State is 8-4 in 2023 and will face North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando.

UND was hit hard in the transfer portal by graduate transfers, although the Fighting Hawks have escaped further damage with limited undergraduate transfers.

The graduate transfers include quarterback Tommy Schuster, wide receiver Jack Wright and defensive end Ben McNaboe.

Undergraduate transfer cornerback Edmund Ocansey has also entered the portal and recently announced a scholarship offer from St. Thomas, where former UND defensive coordinator Brett Holinka is a defensive assistant.