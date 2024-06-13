Former UND netminder Kristen Campbell named PWHL Goalie of the Year

Jun. 12—GRAND FORKS — Former UND goaltender Kristen Campbell had an impressive first season in the PWHL.

Campbell posted a .927 save percentage, a 1.99 goals-against average and three shutouts in leading Toronto to the best regular-season record.

On Tuesday, she was named the PWHL's Goaltender of the Year in the league's inaugural season.

"It's an honor to win this award," Campbell said. "There are so many great goaltenders in this league and I think that was showing throughout the year in all the low-scoring games. I'm just really grateful and thankful for all my teammates in Toronto who also made this possible."

Campbell also was named to the PWHL's First All-Star Team.

Campbell, of Brandon, Man., spent two years at UND from 2015-17.

After UND cut its women's hockey program in 2017, Campbell transferred to the University of Wisconsin.

She led Wisconsin to the NCAA national championship in 2019 and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four.

In 2022, Campbell won an Olympic gold medal with Canada at the Beijing Games.

Toronto selected Campbell in the third round of the 2023 PWHL Draft. Toronto had a league-leading 47 points during the regular season but was eliminated by eventual champion Minnesota in the semifinals of the playoffs.