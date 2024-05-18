Former UND guard Tyree Ihenacho making jump to Big Ten

May 17—GRAND FORKS — Former UND men's basketball guard Tyree Ihenacho, who initially committed to Wyoming out of the transfer portal in April, is now headed to Washington, his agent told ESPN.

UW Dawg Pound, an SB Nation publication,

reported that

Ihenacho will fill Washington's final scholarship spot.

Ihenacho decommitted from Wyoming last week after coach Jeff Linder left the Cowboys for an assistant job at Texas Tech.

Instead, Ihenacho will make the jump from the Summit League to the Big Ten for his final season. He joins former teammate B.J. Omot, who

transferred to Cal Berkeley

this spring, in a Power Five conference.

Washington is led by Danny Sprinkle, who took over the program in March.

This will be Ihenacho's third college stop after starting his collegiate career at UND. He was named the Summit League Freshman of the Year in 2021 before transferring to James Madison for two seasons.

He returned to the Fighting Hawks last season and was UND's second-leading scorer en route to a Summit League Second Team honors.

Ihenacho averaged 14.5 points, 5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 21 games this season. He shot 40.1% from the field and 28.8% from 3-point range.

He will be immediately eligible. Due to pending litigation — the same lawsuit that allowed Ihenacho to play this season — multiple-time transfers will be eligible immediately next season without having to secure a waiver.

He helped lead the Hawks to its first winning season under coach Paul Sather as a key part of the Hawks' seven-man rotation.

UND went 18-14 and 10-6 in Summit League play and had a seven-game conference win streak.

The Hawks will return just three players from its core rotation: Treysen Eaglestaff, Amar Kuljuhovic and Eli King, after losing Tsotne Tsartsidze and Brady Danielson to graduation and Omot and Ihenacho to the portal.

They were mainstays in the rotation that won 10 of the last 13 Summit League games after losing the first three games by totals of 25, 19 and 18 points.

The Hawks have added transfers

Dariyus Woodson from Tyler Junior College

, Great Plains Athletic Conference

Player of the Year Reggie Thomas

and former

Tulane guard Mier Panoam

this offseason. Minnetonka High School standout Greyson Uelmen, who

won a Minnesota Class 4A state title

this year, will join the Hawks as a freshman.