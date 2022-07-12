Former UND defenseman Troy Stecher leads UND's class of NHL free agents

Jul. 12—GRAND FORKS — A decade ago, Troy Stecher was passed over in the NHL Draft 211 times.

Nobody picked him the next two years, either. During his three years of draft eligibility, he was skipped 632 times in all.

But the former UND defenseman has gone on to play more NHL games than the No. 1 overall pick from a decade ago, Nail Yakupov, and more than 35 of the 61 players taken in the top two rounds that year.

Stecher, who has played 359 regular-season NHL games for the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings, will become an unrestricted free agent at 11 a.m. Wednesday, heading up a group of UND players who are seeking new deals.

In all, 12 former UND players are NHL unrestricted free agents. Two more are restricted free agents likely to sign new deals with their teams.

Stecher is the most prominent.

The Richmond, B.C., product, who led UND to an NCAA national championship in 2016, signed a two-year deal with the Red Wings in 2020 worth $3.4 million. He was dealt to the Kings before the trading deadline last season and scored a pair of goals in the playoffs for Los Angeles.

Three other former UND players who have 200-plus NHL regular-season games under their belts are free agents, too — Drake Caggiula, Carter Rowney and Rocco Grimaldi.

Caggiula is coming off of a one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres, but was limited to 18 games last season due to injury.

Rowney, who won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017, is coming off of a one-year deal with the Red Wings. Rowney has been limited to 45 games over the past two seasons due to injury.

Grimaldi, who found success with the Nashville Predators the last four seasons, is at the end of a two-year deal. Grimaldi was sent down to the American Hockey League at the end of last season and scored 26 goals and 52 points in 44 games for Milwaukee.

Two former UND goalies also are unrestricted free agents — Aaron Dell and Cam Johnson.

Dell, 33, has been a fixture in the NHL since 2016, playing for the San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils and Sabres. Dell has played 126 NHL games, which is the third-most of any UND goalie behind Ed Belfour and Jon Casey.

Johnson, under contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, split time between AHL Cleveland and ECHL Florida. He was sent to the ECHL for the playoffs and led Florida to the Kelly Cup. Johnson was named playoff MVP.

A pair of former Grand Forks prep players also are unrestricted free agents — forward Luke Johnson and defenseman Paul LaDue. Johnson was with the Winnipeg Jets organization last season but missed most of it due to a pair of injuries. LaDue was with the New York Islanders organization.

UND's other unrestricted free agents include Shane Gersich (previously with Washington Capitals), Jordan Kawaguchi (Dallas Stars), Austin Poganski (Winnipeg) and Christian Wolanin (Los Angeles).

Former UND classmates Colton Poolman and Cole Smith are restricted free agents, which makes them likely to stay with their current organizations. Poolman is with the Calgary Flames. Smith is with Nashville.

So far, 20 former UND players are under NHL contract for next season. They are Collin Adams (Islanders), Jacob Bernard-Docker (Ottawa Senators), Brock Boeser (Canucks), Derek Forbort (Boston Bruins), Rhett Gardner (Stars), Tyson Jost (Wild), Matt Kiersted (Florida Panthers), Brad Malone (Edmonton Oilers), Zane McIntyre (Wild), Grant Mismash (Tampa Bay Lightning), Brock Nelson (Islanders), T.J. Oshie (Capitals), Zach Parise (Islanders), Shane Pinto (Senators), Tucker Poolman (Canucks), Jake Sanderson (Senators), Adam Scheel (Stars), Nick Schmaltz (Arizona Coyotes), Jonathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks) and Jasper Weatherby (Sharks).

Connor Ford (Henderson Silver Knights) and Dillon Simpson (Cleveland Monsters) are under AHL contracts.

Fourteen former UND players have signed in Europe — Gabe Bast, Belfast (Northern Ireland), Mike Cichy, Oswiecim (Poland), Zach Driscoll, Glasgow (Scotland), Harrison Feeney, Bollnas (Sweden), Matt Frattin, Bolzano (Italy), Chay Genoway, Salzburg (Austria), Ludvig Hoff, Stavanger (Norway), Joel Janatuinen, Hameenlinna (Finland), Corban Knight, Omsk (Russia), Danny Kristo, Michalovce (Slovakia), Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Villach (Austria), Brendan O'Donnell, Dusseldorf (Germany), Clarke Saunders, Anglet (France) and Adam Tambellini, Angelholm (Sweden).

NHL

Collin Adams, New York Islanders

Jacob Bernard-Docker, Ottawa Senators

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

Derek Forbort, Boston Bruins

Rhett Gardner, Dallas Stars

Tyson Jost, Minnesota Wild

Matt Kiersted, Florida Panthers

Brad Malone, Edmonton Oilers

Zane McIntyre, Minnesota Wild

Grant Mismash, Tampa Bay Lightning

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals

Zach Parise, New York Islanders

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators

Tucker Poolman, Vancouver Canucks

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

Adam Scheel, Dallas Stars

Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

Jasper Weatherby, San Jose Sharks

AHL

Connor Ford, Henderson Silver Knights

Dillon Simpson, Cleveland Monsters

Europe

Gabe Bast, Belfast (Northern Ireland)

Mike Cichy, Oswiecim (Poland)

Zach Driscoll, Glasgow (Scotland)

Harrison Feeney, Bollnas (Sweden)

Matt Frattin, Bolzano (Italy)

Chay Genoway, Salzburg (Austria)

Ludvig Hoff, Stavanger (Norway)

Joel Janatuinen, Hameenlinna (Finland)

Corban Knight, Omsk (Russia)

Danny Kristo, Michalovce (Slovakia)

Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Villach (Austria)

Brendan O'Donnell, Dusseldorf (Germany)

Clarke Saunders, Anglet (France)

Adam Tambellini, Angelholm (Sweden)

NHL restricted

Colton Poolman

Cole Smith (9 NHL games played)

NHL unrestricted

Drake Caggiula (278 NHL games played)

Aaron Dell (126)

Shane Gersich (3)

Rocco Grimaldi (203)

Cam Johnson

Luke Johnson (32)

Jordan Kawaguchi

Paul LaDue (70)

Austin Poganski (22)

Carter Rowney (249)

Troy Stecher (359)

Christian Wolanin (70)

Others

Ben Blood

Brady Ferner

Casey Johnson

Nick Jones

Jackson Keane

Andrew MacWilliam

Westin Michaud

Wade Murphy

Andrew Peski

Jordan Schmaltz

Hayden Shaw

Rastislav Spirko

Keaton Thompson