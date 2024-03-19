These former UNCW basketball players and coaches are part of March Madness

March Madness is upon us as the 68-team men's and women's brackets for the 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament have been revealed.

While UNCW won't appear in the tournaments this year, plenty of former Seahawks will be dancing this week.

From players to coaches, here are eight former members of UNCW basketball teams who will participate in March Madness.

Brad Brownell, Clemson head coach

Brownell is finishing his 14th season as the Tigers' coach this season, compiling a 262-188 record ahead of his team's first-round game Friday vs. New Mexico. He spent 12 years in Wilmington, four as the Seahawks' head coach. The Indiana native led UNCW teams to an 83-40 record, claiming two CAA titles and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Mark Byington, James Madison head coach

The Dukes' head coach played at UNCW from 1994-98, scoring 1,088 points and recording 234 assists in 114 games. He was a part of the Seahawks' first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 1998 and helped the team to a pair of regular-season CAA titles.

John Calipari, Kentucky head coach

Before he ascended to the upper echelon of college basketball coaching greatness, Calipari started his collegiate playing career at UNCW. He appeared in 25 games from 1978-80 and scored 29 points before transferring to Clarion University in Pennsylvania.

Billy Donlon, Clemson assistant coach

Now an assistant coach at Clemson, Donlon was a star point guard at UNCW from 1996-99, scoring 901 career points and recording 456 assists (third most in UNCW history). He also spent four seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater.

Joel Justus, NC State assistant coach

The Wolfpack assistant played all four years of his collegiate career at UNCW, appearing in 116 games and scoring 325 points.

Kevin Keatts, NC State head coach

Before leading the Wolfpack to their first ACC title in over 35 years, Keatts served as the Seahawks head coach from 2014-17. In his time, the Virginia native led the Seahawks to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in 2016 and 2017, the program's first since the 2005-06 season.

Jeff Reynolds, Clemson special assistant to Head coach

Reynolds played and coached at UNC-Greensboro before spending four years as the top assistant at UNCW from 1990-94.

Rodney Terry, Texas head coach

The Longhorns' head coach spent four seasons as an assistant at UNCW from 1998-2002, helping the Seahawks reach two NCAA Tournaments. In his final year in Wilmington, the Seahawks upset Southern Cal to claim what remains the program's only NCAA Tournament victory.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Former UNCW basketball players, coaches in 2024 March Madness