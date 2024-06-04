Former UNC sharpshooter Cormac Ryan works out with which storied NBA franchise?

Even though he played in Chapel Hill for just one season, Cormac Ryan embodied everything it meant to be a Tar Heel.

Ryan was gritty, passionate, and a team player. If there was a loose ball, Ryan dove after it. If North Carolina needed a hype man in the huddle not named Zayden High, Ryan was that guy.

Ryan slotted into UNC’s starting small forward spot last season, averaging 11.5 points per game. He provided some much-needed perimeter shooting North Carolina typically lacks, registering a 35.4 percent mark from deep.

With Ryan out of college eligibility, it makes sense for him to test the NBA Draft waters. He’s not anywhere close to a lottery pick, but with how much of an emphasis today’s game places on 3-point shooting, Ryan could easily carve out a role for himself.

A stop in the NBA might be closer than we think for Ryan.

Last week on Tuesday, May 28, Ryan worked out for the 17-time NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Playing for arguably the most storied franchise in professional basketball, I imagine, would be a dream come true for Ryan.

Not only would he be playing for a franchise with Hall-of-Famers Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Magic Johnson up in the rafters, but Ryan would join the current NBA goat LeBron James. The Lakers have plenty of shooters on their roster – Austin Reaves, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent to name a few – so what’s one more?

Here’s to hoping Ryan enjoys a solid professional basketball career wherever he lands.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire