Former UNC QB Drake Maye doesn’t make Chris Simms’ list of Top 40 NFL quarterbacks

There’s no doubt that Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are five of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, with Mahomes being the closest thing to GOAT status we’ve witnessed since Tom Brady.

Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts are close behind, but there aren’t many in the elite category outside of these six.

A brand-new crop of quarterbacks just entered the NFL in April, including former UNC standout Drake Maye. After two phenomenal years in Chapel Hill, including being named the ACC’s 2022 Player of the Year, Maye went third overall to the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New England is hoping Maye can break its recent unlucky streak of starting quarterbacks, a list which includes Bailey Zappe, former Alabama starter Mac Jones, and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton. Maye threw for 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns in three years at North Carolina, showcasing his immense talent, but the NFL can prove to be too much for even the best college quarterbacks to navigate.

At least that’s what former NFL quarterback Chris Simms thinks.

Simms, a now-analyst who spent most of his 7-year NFL career as a backup, didn’t include Maye in his Top 40 2024 NFL QBs list.

I personally don’t have an issue with Maye not being on here, as he has yet to take an NFL snap, but I am shocked at the likes of J.J. McCarthy being on this list. McCarthy is undoubtedly a talented quarterback, but not at Maye’s level.

Can Maye play at a Top-40 level, assuming he sees some playing time alongside expected starter Jacoby Brissett?

