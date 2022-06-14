Former UNC guard Kerwin Walton headed to Texas Tech

Former UNC guard Kerwin Walton has made a decision on his future and announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Monday night.

The former sharp-shooting guard entered the transfer portal on the last possible day to be eligible for the one-time transfer waiver, allowing him to play immediately next season.

Walton is a rising junior who saw his role dip from his freshman year to his sophomore season. Last year he averaged 3.4 points per game in 13.4 minutes per game. He shot 37.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three. Walton started just one game in 31 appearances.

As a freshman, Walton burst on to the scene with his shooting ability on the wing and started 20 of 29 games, averaging 8.2 points per game in 21 minutes per game. He shot 44.4 percent from the field and 42 percent from deep. He also led the team in made 3s with 58 on the season.

North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton has committed to Texas Tech, he tells @On3sports. “I felt that I could make an immediate impact.” Story: https://t.co/XaQ2nRCTKb pic.twitter.com/3wr3f6R2fX — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 13, 2022

Walton was a former four-star recruit who chose North Carolina over offers from Arizona, Minnesota, Baylor, Arkansas, Iowa State, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio State and many others.

