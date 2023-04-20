Former UNC forward Puff Johnson visits Butler

Things have been a little quiet on the recruiting front for former UNC basketball forward Puff Johnson. He’s one of six UNC players that entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of a disappointing 2022-23 season.

But now, his recruitment is picking up a bit.

Per Joe Tipton of On3, Johnson took a visit on Wednesday night as he was on Butler’s campus in Indianapolis. It’s the first public visit for Johnson in his recruitment thus far.

After three seasons at North Carolina, committing there as a four-star recruit, Johnson made the decision to enter the portal. He battled injuries in his career with the Tar Heels but did show promise a year ago in UNC’s run to the national championship game.

North Carolina transfer Puff Johnson tells me he will visit Butler on Wednesday. https://t.co/2kvmpW2NFb — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 18, 2023

In 2022-23, Johnson averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 38.7 percent from the field. He also saw an uptick in minutes per game, averaging 15.9 minutes per game.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire