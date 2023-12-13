Former UNC defensive lineman quickly commits to Texas A&M

The UNC football team’s defense is talked about a lot – and not for good reason.

We thought the Tar Heels’ defensive unit turned a page through their first six games, highlighted by sacking South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler nine times, then holding a Garret Shrader-led Syracuse team to single digits.

Carolina was later exposed in losses to UVA, Georgia Tech, Clemson and N.C. State, giving up 2,041 total yards. UNC’s defensive line stopped generating early-season pressure, while defenders forget how to tackle the ballcarrier and cover pass-catchers.

The transfer portal is also alive and well, with several players electing to enter it. One of those outgoing Tar Heel transfers was reserve defensive Kedrick Bingley-Jones, who committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Bingley-Jones, who recorded just two tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback hurry in four UNC games this year, will try to carve out a larger role on the Bulldogs’ defensive line. He was listed as Carolina’s third-string 3-tech (lines up between guard and tackle).

The prospects for increased playing time in Starkville look promising as of now, with 3/4 Mississippi State defensive tackles either 2023 seniors or graduate students. Bingley-Jones will also be tasked with something never easy to do in the SEC – finish with a winning conference record for the first time since 2014.

