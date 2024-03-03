Former UNC basketball star visits with Tar Heels after win over NC State

During Saturday’s win over NC State in the Dean Dome, point guard Elliot Cadeau showcased his true point guard abilities. Cadeau had a big game, scoring 16 points and dishing out 7 assists, making a few splash plays.

Throughout the year we’ve been able to see Cadeau flash his skillset but Saturday’s game was one of his better ones. And it was with a former Tar Heel great in attendance.

Among the players that were at North Carolina’s win over NC State was Shammond Williams, a guard who spent four seasons with the program during the 90’s. Following the game, Williams was photographed on the court meeting with another guard, Seth Trimble:

Love a good @UNC_Basketball family moment? Alum Shammond Williams gives Seth Trimble some post-game tips. Love the connection between generations. "Family" is not just a slogan. (Side note, Shammond & I lived at Granville Towers West together with @Makhtar_4real & @m_brooker11) pic.twitter.com/mWFm5cwn3E — Peyton Williams (@peyton_williams) March 3, 2024

That’s a pretty cool moment.

Williams has been back at UNC numerous times since his career and taking the time to talk to a young player like Trimble and Cadeau after the game is pretty damn sweet. The ‘Family’ aspect at North Carolina is real and with this team moving forward into the ACC and NCAA Tournaments, learning from guys like this is important too.

This team is a talented one and getting this advice could help down the stretch.

