Former UNC basketball star Vince Carter to be inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, reports say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the best players to ever suit up in North Carolina blue will soon be immortalized in basketball history.

The former UNC basketball star is set to be elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the 2024 class, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

He along with the late Walter Davis were among the 14 finalists nominated for induction.

The official list of 2024 inductees will be announced at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Phoenix on Saturday.

Carter, who played three years for the Tar Heels, spent a record-breaking 22 seasons in the NBA, becoming an eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection. Among his other numerous accolades include winning Rookie of the Year and earning a gold medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

Widely known for his high-flying acrobatics as a dunker, Carter ended his professional career averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists, while shooting 43.5% from the floor and 37.1% behind the three-point line.

During his time in Chapel Hill, he led the Tar Heels to a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference titles and Final Four appearances in 1997 and 1998. In his junior season, Carter racked up 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, which secured him a spot on the All-American team. Carter’s play resulted in him getting selected as the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft.

The No. 15 jersey that Carter wore for UNC is hanging in the rafters at the Dean E. Smith Center.

He will become the 13th Tar Heel to ever be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame, joining Dean Smith, Roy Williams, Michael Jordan, James Worthy, Larry Brown, Frank McGuire, George Karl, Charlie Scott, Billy Cunningham, Bobby Jones, Bob McAdoo and Ben Carnavale.

The enshrinement ceremony is slated to be held on Aug. 17 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

