A former UNC basketball star is back on the court this Summer

Former North Carolina Tar Heels standout Ty Lawson is making a comeback on the basketball court.

The national champion is set to play in The Basketball Tournament for LA Ignite, the tournament announced via social media. That means Lawson will be on the court for the tournament beginning next month.

After spending three seasons at North Carolina and going to the Final Four twice with one national championship, Lawson was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves 18th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft but the rights to the pick belonged to the Denver Nuggets.

He played for the Nuggets until 2015 before a stint overseas. After that, he joined the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

BREAKING NEWS: Ty Lawson will play with the LA Ignite in TBT this summer! The former UNC star and NBA Veteran will make his TBT debut next month on FOX Sports🍿@TyLawson3, welcome to TBT! Read more about TBT 2024: https://t.co/Awaic8swOP pic.twitter.com/h516IF8SBe — TBT (@thetournament) June 13, 2024

Lawson also spent time overseas including most recently for Gaiteros del Zulia in Venezuela’s Superliga Profesional de Baloncesto.

In his college career, Lawson averaged 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He wrapped up his career by winning the 2009 ACC Player of the Year award, helping lead UNC to the regular season title and then a national championship.

The Basketball Tournament will begin next month with 64 teams battling it out in 8 different regions before a champion is crowned for the $1M prize at the end. For UNC fans, it will be nice to see Lawson back on the basketball court again as he looks to help lead team LA Ignite to a title.

