Former UNC basketball standout finds new team in Japan B League

Former North Carolina Tar Heels’ standout Luke Maye hit one of the biggest shots in program history a few years back, sending the team to the Final Four and helping them eventually winning a national championship.

While Maye didn’t have a long career in the NBA, he’s found success overseas. Maye just completed a season in which he was the second-highest scorer in the Japan B League and now he’s heading to a new team.

Per BasketNews, Maye will be joining the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, a Japanese B.League team in the first division. Here is what BasketNews wrote on Maye’s move:

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins had the sixth-best regular-season record last season and reached the semifinals, where they lost the decisive game to the eventual B League champions, Hiroshima.

After spending four years at UNC, Maye spent time with the Wisconsin Herd in the G-League. He then went overseas where he played for Dolomiti Energia Trento, BAXI Manresa, and Granada overseas.

In his college career, Maye averaged 9.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game which included a junior season where he averaged 16.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire