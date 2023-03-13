Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal

With the NCAA Tournament in full focus this week, the transfer portal will also start to heat up. And the UNC basketball program should be active with departures and arrivals in there this offseason.

On Sunday, one former UNC basketball recruiting target has decided to enter his name into the portal after just one season. Illinois guard Skyy Clark officially entered his name into the portal, ending his tenure at Illinois after just half a season.

Clark left the team a few months ago and never returned as the Illini punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Now, he’s looking for a new home and should have plenty of suitors.

The guard has moved quickly in his new recruitment and will visit Louisville per reports. The Cardinals have even landed a prediction via Jamie Shaw of On3:

On3's @JamieShaw5 has logged a prediction for Louisville to land Illinois transfer PG Skyy Clark👀 Intel (On3+): https://t.co/uTOslmDEas pic.twitter.com/AEkGdtJ2KI — On3 (@On3sports) March 13, 2023

Clark originally committed to Kentucky and then decommitted in early March 2022. He then joined Illinois shortly after.

In 13 games, Clark averaged 7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while playing 24.4 minutes per game.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire