Former UNC basketball player a candidate for head coaching job

A former North Carolina Tar Heels’ basketball player is in consideration for his first head coaching job at the college level.

With Winston-Salem State having job opening, one candidate that has already shown interest is former Tar Heel David Noel. HBCUGameday.com reported that Noel as well as North Carolina A&T head coach Will Jones have both shown interest in the job.

Here is what they wrote in their latest story for the job:

WSSU AD Etienne Thomas says she plans on making a permanent hire for the position. The job is posted online and is set to close on Friday. Former UNC star David Noel and former North Carolina A&T head coach Will Jones have reportedly both expressed interest in the job. WSSU alumni Paul Davis — currently the women’s head basketball coach at Bluefield State — and Shaw University assistant WyKevin Bazemore are expected to be in the mix as well.

The 40-year-old Noel spent four seasons at North Carolina, averaging 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He appeared in 127 games, starting 51 of them.

Following his career at UNC, he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2006 NBA Draft. He spent one year with the Bucks before heading overseas to play until 2017.

As a coach, Noel has coached at the high school level and as an assistant in the G League. He’s currently an assistant for the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire