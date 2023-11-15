Former UNC basketball player Caleb Love reaches milestone

Former North Carolina Tar Heels’ guard Caleb Love reached a big milestone for his career. After spending three seasons with the Tar Heels, Love opted to transfer out and landed in Arizona with the Wildcats.

As he continues his career out in the desert, Love has already made some headlines in just three games. First, he helped the Wildcats upset then No. 2 Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium, which made UNC fans happy. And now, he reached a milestone.

During Arizona’s big win over Southern University on Monday night, Love hit the 1,500-point mark for his career. He finished the game with 9 points in the win.

With that made free throw, Caleb Love has now scored 1,500 points in his career. He is one of 46 active players to surpass 1,500 career points. — AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) November 14, 2023

While Love is struggling to shoot the ball early in his Arizona career, he is making an impact with his new team. He’s a player that has struggled in his career before but has also shown that he can turn it on at any point too.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire