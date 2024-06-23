Former UMN swimmer qualifies for Olympics in 2 events

Alison Gibson and Sarah Bacon celebrate after the Womens 3M finals during the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on June 22, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Getty Images)

(FOX 9) - A former University of Minnesota diver is headed to the Olympic Games in Paris.

Sarah Bacon qualified this past week in two separate events.

On Monday night, Bacon, along with her partner Kassidy Cook, won the women's 3-meter synchro event at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Knoxville, Tenn.

Then, Bacon qualified as an individual on the 3-meter springboard. She led the semifinals on Thursday with a score of 341.25. On Saturday, she secured her spot by scoring 297.75 in the finals, giving her an overall total of 639.00.

"Bacon remains the most decorated female champion in Minnesota history with five NCAA titles, three on the 1-meter (2018, '19, '21) and two on the 3-meter (2021, '22). No other female athlete in school history has more than two NCAA titles," a univesity spokesperson writes. "In fact, Bacon is tied for the most NCAA titles of any athlete in any sport."

Bacon is the second Gophers diver to compete in the Olympics, following in the footsteps of Kelci Bryant, who won silver at the 2012 Olympics in 3-meter synchro.

The 2024 Olympics begin on July 26.