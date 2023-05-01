Former ULM coach Mike Collins, Jess Curtis are in the running for the West Monroe job

When veteran West Monroe coach Jerry Arledge stepped down April 4 as the Rebels’ football coach, he created an opening at perhaps the primo public school coaching job in Louisiana.

And the applicants have been rolling in from some of the state’s top coaches. Interviews for as many as 10 top candidates were due to be completed Monday, according to two of the candidates.

Former UL Monroe head coach Mike Collins, currently defensive coordinator at Neville, said he has been interviewed.

“From the feedback I received, I feel like it went very well,” Collins told The Times.

Three-time Class 2A state championship coach Jess Curtis, who recently took the Natchitoches Central job, confirmed to The Times that he also applied for the job and has been interviewed.

One of the best defensive minds in the South, Collins has coached at McNeese, LSU, Northwestern State and Sam Houston State in addition to several high school stops. He was 3-6 in his only full season as ULM’s head coach, and he has been at Neville since 2021.

“I always try to coach the right way,” Collins said.

Although Curtis had little to offer about his decision to potentially make a move, it is believed that he was asked to apply. West Monroe officials are expected to name a coach by the end of the week.

Curtis’ Tigers won the LHSAA Division III Non-Select state title in December in the New Orleans’ Superdome and won the LHSAA Class 2A state title in Northwestern’s Turpin Stadium two years ago under Curtis. Many was vying for the 2A title in 2019 and in 2021 advancing to the title tilt before coming up short. Many was 50-6 under his guidance.

Arledge, who will remain at West Monroe as athletics director, became defensive coordinator at the school in 1992 and became head coach in 2013. He amassed a 103-22 record with nine District 1-5A titles and two LHSAA state runner-up finishes.

