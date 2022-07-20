Former UK star Abby Steiner qualifies for 200 meter final at World Athletics Championships

Former Kentucky star track star Abby Steiner is one step closer to a world championship.

Steiner, a 2022 UK grad, qualified for the women's 200 meter final with her second-place finish in a semifinal heat Tuesday night during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Steiner posted a time of 22.15 seconds during Tuesday's third qualifying heat. That's slower than the first-place time of 21.77 seconds the Dublin, Ohio, native posted to qualify for the global competition at the USA Track & Field outdoor championships in late June — the fastest women's 200 time in the world this year.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the qualifying heat with a time of 21.82.

Abby Steiner will race in the women’s 200m final!



She finishes second behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the semifinals.#WCHOregon22 | #WorldAthleticsChamps

📺: @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/TVvg2l6FLz — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) July 20, 2022

Abby Steiner:What to know about record-setting Kentucky Wildcats track star

Abby Steiner:Former Kentucky track star to go pro, signs with PUMA

Abby Steiner:How Kentucky track star turned injury, Olympic heartbreak into record season

The women's 200 final is scheduled for 10:35 p.m. Thursday at Hayward Field, which is located on the University of Oregon's campus. Steiner, who formally stepped onto the professional stage last week by signing with global sports brand PUMA, enters the race as the eighth seed.

In mid-June, Steiner broke the collegiate record in the women's 200 while winning her first outdoor NCAA title for Kentucky with a time of 21.80 seconds. She and UK teammates Karimah Davis, Dajour Miles and Alexis Holmes also took home a national title in the 4x400-meter relay.

Story continues

Abby Steiner, of the United States, wins a heat in the women's 200-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Steiner in February broke the American indoor 200-meter record (22.09 seconds) at the Southeastern Conference championships. It was the second-fastest time in the indoor event ever, behind only Jamaican Merlene Ottey's 21.87 world record.

Steiner also holds the NCAA indoor record for the 300-meter with a time of 35.8 seconds.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UK's Abby Steiner qualifies for 200 final at track world championships