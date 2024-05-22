Former UGA wide receiver signs with the Browns

A one-time Georgia Bulldog pass catcher has found a new home in the NFL. Matt Landers was signed by the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, following a short stint in the UFL with the San Antonio Brahmas.

Landers is listed at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, and was previously on the practice squads of both the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers in 2023. At the combine in 2023, he recorded a 4.37 40-yard dash, reflecting exceptional athletic ability that has not always been matched by production.

Landers spent four years at Georgia from 2017 to 2020, recording ten catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in 2019 when he played in twelve games and was a regular part of the receiver rotation for the Dawgs. His role decreased greatly in 2020, leading him to transfer to Toledo the following year.

In his lone year with the Rockets, Landers recorded 20 catches for 514 and five touchdowns before spending his final year of eligibility at Arkansas. He led the Razorbacks in receiving totals that year, recording 47 catches for 901 yards and eight touchdowns in by far his best collegiate season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire