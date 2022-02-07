Former UGA, Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman signs with CFL team

Former Georgia and Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL. Newman has a chance to continue his football career.

Jamie Newman transferred to Georgia, but opted out of the 2020 college football season. Instead, Newman prepared for the NFL draft and attended the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Ultimately, Newman went undrafted. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, but did not last long in Philadelphia. He went unsigned throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Newman will compete to be the Tiger-Cats’ No. 2 quarterback behind starting quarterback Dane Evans. Georgia fans were initially upset over Newman’s decision to opt out. That pain has been eased thanks to Newman’s eventual replacement, Stetson Bennett, who helped the Bulldogs win the 2021 national championship.

We wish Newman the best in the CFL. Hopefully he can earn an opportunity to return to the NFL. Newman passed for 3,959 yards with 45 total touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his career with Wake Forest. His talent excited Georgia fans, but he has not seen much football action since his 2019 season with Wake Forest.