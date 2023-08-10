Former UGA TE John Fitzpatrick catches TD in training camp for Falcons

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end John Fitzpatrick caught a touchdown pass in Atlanta Falcons training camp. FitzPatrick is looking to make Atlanta’s roster ahead of the 2023 NFL season after he spent much of last season on injured reserve.

Fitzpatrick was mostly known as a blocking tight end during his career at Georgia, but is looking to prove that he is a threat in the passing game. FitzPatrick played four seasons at Georgia. He finished his career with 17 catches for 200 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Atlanta Falcons summed up what FitzPatrick brings to the team.

FitzPatrick is every bit of his 6-foot-7 frame, and so his strength as a tight end is more in line with what the traditional of the tight end position is. He’s an addition in the run game, blocking at the line of scrimmage alongside the offensive line or downfield when needed.

Here’s a look at FitzPatrick’s touchdown grab in an practice with the Miami Dolphins (warning: this video may contain vulgar language):

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire