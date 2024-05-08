Former UGA star teams up with first lady Marty Kemp for new children’s book

A former University of Georgia football star and Super Bowl winner is teaming up with Georgia’s first lady for a new children’s book.

Malcolm Mitchell recently published “A Magnificent Field Trip to the Governor’s Mansion,” which teaches pre-K children about the governor’s mansion.

On Wednesday morning, Mitchell and Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp read the book to a group of pre-K students. They also gave the students the same tour as described in Mitchell’s book.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The book is part of the curriculum for Georgia’s pre-K program, which is funded entirely by the state lottery. The state started it back in 1993 and it now helps more than 72,000 students.

The state program previously selected Mitchell’s first book “Hey, Georgia,” which was inspired by the first lady.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mitchell played for the Georgia Bulldogs football team from 2011 to 2015 and the New England Patriots drafted him in 2016. He won Super Bowl LI with the Patriots before he retired.

Since his graduation from UGA, Mitchell has been an open book about his personal struggle with literacy. He created “Share the Magic Foundation,” a nonprofit that focuses on growing young readers in underserved communities.

“Growing up I wasn’t an avid reader. I excelled in sports but being a good athlete isn’t being the best person you can possibly be,” Mitchell told Channel 2 Action News.

“When I began to read the world opened up. It helped me expand and be an overall better person,” he said.

Each summer, Mitchell and Share the Magic Foundation hosts a free summer reading camp. You can find more information on how to sign up here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]