Former UGA star Matt Stinchcomb names all-time SEC East defense
Former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Matt Stinchcomb has named his all-time SEC East defense.
Both Georgia and Florida have three players on Stinchcomb’s all-time SEC East defense. South Carolina and Tennessee have two players. Missouri has the one player.
Interestingly, standout college football players like David Pollack, Jadeveon Clowney, Joe Haden, and Jarvis Jones were not able to make Stinchcomb’s all-time SEC East defense.
Who does Stinchcomb put on the all-time SEC East defense (since 1992)?
Defensive line: Kevin Carter (Florida)
College stats: 21.5 sacks including 11.5 sacks in 1994
NFL: 104.5 career sacks over 14 NFL seasons
Defensive line: Richard Seymour (Georgia)
College: 9.5 sacks and 223 tackles from 1997-2000
NFL: three Super Bowl titles, Hall of Fame, 57.5 career sacks, and 498 career tackles
Defensive line: John Abraham (South Carolina)
College: First-team All-SEC, 23.5 career sacks
NFL stats: 133.5 career sacks, five Pro Bowls, and 560 tackles in 15 NFL seasons
Defensive line: Jevon Kearse (Florida)
College: 16.5 career sacks and 145 total tackles
NFL: 74.0 career sacks over 12 NFL seasons with three Pro Bowls
Linebacker Roquan Smith (Georgia)
College: 2017 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, career-high 137 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2017
NFL: 693 tackles, 18.5 sacks, and eight interceptions (remains an active player)
Linebacker Nick Bolton (Missouri)
College: 220 tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions
NFL: 178 total tackles and a Super Bowl (remains an active player)
Linebacker Al Wilson (Tennessee)
College: first-team All-American in 1998 and national champion
NFL: 723 tackles and five Pro Bowls over eight NFL seasons
Defensive back: Champ Bailey (Georgia)
College: Two-time All-SEC, All-American, played offense, defense, and special teams
NFL: Hall of Fame, 52 interceptions, 931 tackles, and 12 Pro Bowls
Defensive back: Reggie Nelson (Florida)
College: six interceptions and 51 tackles in 2006
NFL: 38 interceptions, two Pro Bowls, and 832 tackles
Defensive back: Eric Berry (Tennessee)
College: 157 tackles, 14 interceptions, and 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
NFL: Five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, and 14 interceptions
Defensive back: Stephon Gilmore (South Carolina)
College: eight interceptions and 181 tackles
NFL: 493 tackles, 29 interceptions, five Pro Bowls, and a Super Bowl (remains an active NFL player)
Stinchcomb's full team and snubs
