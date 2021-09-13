Former UGA running backs score in NFL’s opening week

Former Georgia Bulldogs running backs are off to a solid start to begin the 2021 NFL season. Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D’Andre Swift are the former UGA running backs in the NFL.

Former Georgia star Todd Gurley remains a free agent at the moment.

Nick Chubb and D’Andre Swift found the end zone for their respective teams in week one.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

https://twitter.com/RyanCKerley/status/1437170083017678864?s=20 Nick Chubb scored an 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chubb and Cleveland played well, but ultimately lost 33-29 to the Chiefs. The Cleveland offensive line looked strong against Kansas City. Nick Chubb finished with 101 total yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1437133855702589442?s=20 Former Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift scored a 43-yard touchdown on a screen pass against the San Fransisco 49ers. Swift juked out a 49ers defender with his signature move. Swift's touchdown helped jump start a Lions' comeback attempt that came up just short.

