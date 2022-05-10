Former UGA RB Sony Michel signs with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins continue to add playmakers around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the 2022 NFL offseason. Miami could have one of the most improved offenses in the NFL. The Dolphins have certainly added a lot of talent on that side of the football including Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill, Chase Edmonds, and now Sony Michel.

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel is fresh off winning his second career Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. Michel also played a vital role as the New England Patriots won a Super Bowl during his rookie season in 2018.

Michel is a familiar foe for the Miami Dolphins. He began his NFL career with AFC East rival New England. The Patriots then traded Michel to the Rams ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Former Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel’s hometown is not far from the Dolphin’s stadium. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Sony Michel was also considering signing with the New Orleans Saints, but ultimately he decided to roll with his hometown team. Michel grew up north of Miami in Plantation, Florida. He played high school football for Florida high school football powerhouse American Heritage.

The Dolphins have a very talented running backs room. Miami has Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Sony Michel, Salvon Ahmed, and more who will be battling for a roster spot throughout training camp.

Michel, a 2018 NFL draft first-round pick out of Georgia, rushed for 845 yards and scored four touchdowns last year with the Rams. Michel also caught 21 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

