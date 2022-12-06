Former UGA quarterback JT Daniels enters transfer portal again

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels has entered the transfer portal. Daniels lost the job as starting quarterback for the West Virginia Mountaineers late in the season. West Virginia went 5-7 in a disappointing season for the Mountaineers.

Daniels will have one or two years of eligibility at his new schools depending on if he gets an injury waiver from the NCAA. This season, Daniels threw 13 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and 2,107 passing yards for West Virginia.

West Virginia started quarterback Garrett Greene in place of Daniels. The Mountaineers played Greene after Daniels struggled in West Virginia’s comeback win over Oklahoma.

Daniels transferred from Georgia to West Virginia this offseason. The former five-star recruit entered the transfer portal after Georgia won the national championship in January.

Why did West Virginia start Greene over Daniels? It is similar to why Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett got the nod over Daniels midway through 2021. Greene is more mobile and opens West Virginia’s rushing attack. Greene finished the year with 276 rushing yards. Daniels, in contrast, has never finished a season with positive rushing yards. West Virginia needed a boost in the run game, so it turned to Garrett Greene.

JT Daniels has some impressive starts during his career at Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Daniels finished his career with an undefeated record as the starting quarterback at Georgia, but he lost his starting job to Stetson Bennett early in the 2021 college football season. Daniels battled injuries throughout his time at the University of Georgia and during much of his college football career.

Daniels missed several games during his time at Georgia after he was diagnosed with a strained oblique muscle.

Daniels transferred to Georgia from USC in 2020. He started multiple games for Georgia in 2020 and was expected to be the starting quarterback for Georgia’s 2021 season, but he struggled with injuries early in the season while Stetson Bennett proved himself as a championship-caliber quarterback.

Daniels played in nine games in his Georgia football career from 2020-2021. He threw 17 touchdowns and only five interceptions during his time in Athens.

We will provide updates on where Daniels plans to transfer. The former five-star recruit has a lot of talent, but needs to be in an offense that does not require him to be a rushing threat.

