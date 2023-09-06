Former UGA QB Buck Belue ranks his top CFB teams after Week 1

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Buck Belue played football at Georgia from 1978-1981. Belue helped the Dawgs go undefeated in 1980 en route to a national championship victory over Notre Dame. Now, Belue serves as an Atlanta sports radio analyst on 680 The Fan.

Georgia football may have not looked like the best team in the country in Week 1. That’s alright. Last year, Georgia did not look good against Kent State, Kentucky, and Missouri, but the Bulldogs managed to go 15-0 and win a national championship.

Georgia entered the preseason with a lot of respect after winning back-to-back national championships.

Who are Buck Belue’s top five college football teams after Week 1?

Tallahassee Democrat

Week 1: Florida State 45, LSU 24

Florida State had college football’s best performance in Week 1. The Seminoles dominated LSU is the second half en route to a big win. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is going to be tough to stop. The Seminoles have some elite receivers and have a big opportunity since Clemson lost in the season opener to Duke.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1: Alabama 56, Middle Tennessee 7

We’ll find out real quick if Alabama is worthy of Belue’s No. 2 ranking. Alabama faces a true test at home against Texas in Week 2. The Crimson Tide dominated Middle Tennessee behind a big day from starting quarterback Jalen Milroe. Milroe looked good as a passer and as a rusher.

Get more Alabama news, analysis, and opinions on Roll Tide Wire

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1: Georgia 48, UT Martin 7

Georgia is not the top team in Belue’s rankings. Who can blame him? In Week 1, the Dawgs started slowly against a weak opponent. It is a long season and Georgia, or any team, should not be judged on one game. Georgia’s first real challenge comes in Week 3 against South Carolina.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1: Michigan 30, ECU 3

Michigan dominated ECU, as expected, in Week 1. The Wolverines are supposed to be a College Football Playoff contender again in 2023, but we won’t know much about Michigan until they play Nebraska in Week 5.

[lawrence-related id=91574]

Get more Michigan news, analysis, and opinions on Wolverines Wire

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1: USC 66, Nevada 14

USC is the only team in Belue’s top five that has already played in two games. The Trojans have some defensive concerns, but good luck stopping superstar quarterback Caleb Williams.

Get more USC news, analysis, and opinions on Trojans Wire

Buck Belue's full top five rankings

.@buckbelue8 checking in with his updated college football rankings after week 1 of games👀 Do y'all agree? pic.twitter.com/voWXTdRf9M — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) September 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire