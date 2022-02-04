Former UGA linebacker takes job with Auburn Tigers

Christian Robinson, who played linebacker at Georgia from 2009-2012, is now the linebackers coach for the Auburn Tigers.

Robinson served as a graduate assistant at Georgia under Mark Richt from 2013-2014. Robinson also held a similar role at Ole Miss and Mississippi State before becoming the linebackers coach at Florida under Dan Mullen in 2018. Billy Napier and the Florida Gators moved on from Robinson following their bowl game.

Robinson recorded 159 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss during his career with Georgia. Robinson served as Florida’s interim defensive coordinator after the Gators lost to South Carolina this season. Robinson did not do enough for Napier to retain him.

The Auburn Tigers hired Robinson on Jan. 22. Auburn officially announced the move via Twitter:

Auburn is an excellent landing spot for Robinson, who will continue to coach in the SEC. Robinson will also be the defensive run game coordinator for the Tigers.

Georgia will wish Robinson well, but the Dawgs will not be cheering for the Tigers on Oct. 8 when Auburn comes to Athens.

Robinson had the following message for Auburn fans:

