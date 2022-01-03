Former UGA linebacker no longer coaching at Florida

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are moving on from their linebackers coach, Christian Robinson. Robinson, who played linebacker at Georgia from 2009-2012, is now looking for another coaching position.

Robinson served as a graduate assistant at Georgia under Mark Richt from 2013-2014. Robinson also held a similar role at Ole Miss and Mississippi State before becoming the linebackers coach at Florida in 2018.

Napier has decided on much of his support staff at Florida. Napier, the former Louisiana Lafayette football coach, will now focus on bringing in transfers and recruits to offset the large loss of talent that is leaving the program.

Christian Robinson recorded 159 tackles and 4.5 tackles during his career with Georgia. Robinson served as Florida’s interim defensive coordinator after the Gators lost to South Carolina this season. Robinson did not do enough for Napier to retain him on the staff.

Robinson thanked Florida in a Tweet. The Gators moved on from Robinson following their bowl game defeat to UCF:

It will be interesting to where Robinson decides to coach next. Robinson is one of many former Georgia Bulldogs in the college coaching ranks.

