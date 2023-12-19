Former UGA linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. commits to Florida St.

Former Georgia Bullldogs linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. found a new home as he committed to Florida State. The former five-star linebacker entered the transfer portal as a surprise player, but quickly went through the process and ends up with the Seminoles.

The move isn’t entirely too surprising with the ties Jones has with Florida State. He’s from Fort Lauderdale and his dad was a star linebacker at Florida State. The Seminoles and Bulldogs battled for Jones Jr. during his recruitment but Jones ultimately decided on the Bulldogs.

Jones finished his career at Georgia with 25 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He didn’t see the field much his freshman season after battling injuries, but saw his role grow in his second season. Now, he looks to add to the list of successful edge rushers at Florida State.

Jones Jr. is one of several linebackers leaving Georgia through the transfer portal, but the Bulldogs will still see starters Smael Mondon Jr. and CJ Allen return.

One player that really benefits from this is linebacker Jalon Walker. Walker and Jones played a similar role on the defense and with Jones leaving, Walker could find himself with an increased responsibility. Walker had five sacks on the season, including two in the SEC championship game.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire