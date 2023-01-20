Former UGA LB transfers to Alabama

Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall is transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide. For the second consecutive offseason, a Georgia player has transferred to Alabama after winning the national championship.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior from Homerville, Georgia, is likely looking for more playing time at his transfer destination. However, he will face stout competition at Alabama. The Crimson Tide always have a talented roster.

Marshall, a former four-star recruit, played high school football at Clinch County High School. Marshall was in the Georgia inside linebacker rotation this season. He played some key snaps in the College Football Playoff, especially against Ohio State. He recorded 19 total tackles and a sack in 2022.

His departure is a blow to Georgia’s linebacker depth. However, the Bulldogs have signed three of the top five linebackers in the class of 2023.

Georgia co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann wrote a nice message upon Marshall’s transfer to Alabama:

There hasn’t been a year of my life since I came to Georgia where Trezmen hasn’t been a part of it. (3 Years as a recruit/4 Years as a player) Glad we got this pic Saturday. He’s going to be missed. Love you – go be great @TrezmanM17 ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0QGeTH3mgD — Glenn Schumann (@CoachSchuUGA) January 20, 2023

In 2021, Marshall played in four games before a knee injury ended his season.

In 2020, Marshall dealt with a shoulder injury (torn labrum) sustained during the season opener against Arkansas. He did not record a tackle that season. In 2019, Marshall recorded five tackles including a key tackle on the kickoff against Texas A&M.

Marshall, a member of the class of 2019, enrolled early at the University of Georgia and participated in 2019 spring practice.

Before coming to the Georgia, Marshall dominated public school Class A football en route to winning three state titles in four seasons. He played inside linebacker, quarterback/running back, defensive end and fullback.

Marshall announced his transfer to Alabama via Twitter:

