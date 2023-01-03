Former UGA DB enters 2023 NFL draft

Former Georgia football defensive back Otis Reese has elected to declare for the 2023 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive back recorded 84 tackles, three sacks, and forced a pair of turnovers this past season with the Ole Miss Rebels. Reese entered the transfer portal shortly after the 2019 college football season.

Reese recorded over 80 tackles in each of the past two seasons at Ole Miss. He recorded just 16 tackles during his career from 2018-2019 at Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown coaching former UGA defensive back Otis Reese. Many defenders transfer away from Georgia to get more snaps or more consistent playing time. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The former four-star recruit from Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, had a much larger role at Ole Miss than he did at Georgia.

Reese announced that he would be entering the 2023 NFL draft via Twitter. Reese thanked both Georgia and Ole Miss in his message:

