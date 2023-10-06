Former UGA commit, 4-star WR projected to commit to new school

Former Georgia Bulldogs commitment Ny Carr is projected to commit to the Miami Hurricanes, per 247Sprots. Carr is a member of the class of 2024 and is ranked as a four-star recruit.

Carr was one of Georgia’s first commitments in the class of 2024. Carr’s recent decommitment means that Georgia only has two commitments at the wide receiver position in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Georgia is looking to add another commitment from talented wide receiver recruit. Carr will be a tough player to replace.

The 6-foot, 170-pound receiver plays high school football for Colquitt County in Moultrie, Georgia. Ny Carr has taken recent visits to Auburn and Florida State, but is favored to commit to Miami.

The four-star receiver also plays high school basketball and runs track.

Ny Carr is ranked as the No. 53 recruit in his class and the ninth-ranked prospect in Georgia. The four-star is ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver in the country.

The Colquitt County superstar originally committed to Georgia over Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee and USC. Ny Carr plans to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl.

Georgia football has 26 total commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs still have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. Georgia’s two commitments at wide receiver are four-star Nitro Tuggle and three-star Sacovie White.

