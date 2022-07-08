Former UFC title challenger Antonio Silva knocked out … again

The hits just keep on coming for Antonio Silva. Well, not for Silva so much, but for anyone who steps in against him.

Less than two weeks after a massive knockout loss to Oleg Popov at MMA Series 53 in Moscow, Silva lost again Friday in a boxing match. Vyacheslav Datsik put “Bigfoot” away with a standing TKO in the second round.

After he knocked Silva down late in the first round with a punch that seemed to arrive after the bell, Datsik wasted little time in the second. He backed Silva into a corner of the ring and simply unleashed on him. He measured him with his left, almost to hold him in place, then threw a right bomb at him.

This continued more than a dozen times with rights and lefts before the referee finally stepped in to stop the fight. Afterward, Silva looked unsure of what was happening, and the referee walked him slowly back to his corner.

Silva is a former UFC heavyweight title challenger. The 42-year-old Brazilian’s UFC 160 knockout loss to Cain Velasquez in a title fight started his current slide in which he’s 1-13 across multiple combat sports, including Friday’s setback in Russia. An insane 12 of those 13 losses have been by knockout. Five of them came under the UFC banner.

The full fight card with highlights is in the video above. Silva’s fight starts around the 1:13 mark. Or check out highlights in the video below.