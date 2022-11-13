Former UFC title challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson dead at 38; MMA community mourns

Former UFC title challenger and legendary knockout artist Anthony Johnson reportedly has died. He was 38.

News of Johnson’s death began circulating Sunday with social media postings by many prominent figures in the MMA community. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, did not immediately return a message to MMA Junkie to confirm the news.

A cause of death for Johnson is not yet known.

Nicknamed “Rumble” when inside the cage, Johnson (23-6) twice fought for the UFC light heavyweight championship against Daniel Cormier in May 2015 and April 2017. He lost both fights by submission. The latter matchup wound up as his retirement bout from UFC competition. He walked from fighting for more than four years.

Johnson returned to MMA under the Bellator banner in May 2021 and earned a knockout victory over Jose Augusto. He was scheduled to fight in the organization’s 205-pound tournament, but withdrew due to an illness that he largely kept private.

In January, Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed to MMA Junkie that Johnson was dealing with health issues and his timeline to return to fighting was unknown.

“Without getting too much into his medical condition, he’s got to worry just about being healthy first,” Coker said. “He’s got to heal up and get healthy because there’s so much more in life than just fighting. I want him to have a long, healthy life, and that’s the most important thing.”

During his time in the UFC, Johnson amassed a 13-5 record. All but two of those wins came by knockout. His list of notable victories includes a 13-second finish of former UFC champ Glover Teixeira, as well as wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Phil Davis, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Hardy.

After news of Johnson’s death surfaced, the MMA community at large posted on social media with memories and reactions. See some of those posts below.

Will Harris

Honestly I am holding in my tears, but I am sure they will flow when I least expect it. You were like a superhero to me when I first came around the blackzilians in 2016. You just told me you would make it through this 💔💔 . We will miss you @Anthony_Rumble 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/wXeD6NrkMQ — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) November 13, 2022

Josh Thomson

Life is never fair … gone way to soon. I’m going to miss you brother. ❤️🙏🏽 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) November 13, 2022

Michael Chiesa

RIP Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/TYAu2wxn2u — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 13, 2022

Terrance McKinney

Rumble Johnson passed away 🥲 the MMA community lost a legend and I will continue to pray for his family 🙏🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

Michael Bisping

Utterly shocked and saddened by this. RIP. Sincere condolences to all his family and loved ones. https://t.co/y9PGfRa9JI — michael (@bisping) November 13, 2022

BJ Penn

Belal Muhammad

Man this is heartbreaking 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/8aoEyToKFP — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

Jon Anik

💔 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) November 13, 2022

Mick Maynard

Brutal news — Mick Maynard (@Mickmaynard2) November 13, 2022

Cris Cyborg

Matt Brown

John Gooden

Heart breaking to learn of the tragic news that Anthony Rumble Johnson has passed away. I have a poster of him by my desk looking powerful. My thoughtS and prayers are with his family and friends 🙏🏼 RIP — John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) November 13, 2022

Ariel Helwani

Horrible news: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away today. He was 38 years old. Johnson had been battling an illness for quite some time. One of the hardest hitters and most talented fighters in MMA history. Gone way too soon. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/t5mVvRaNih — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 13, 2022

Renato Carneiro

Rest In Peace my man. You will be miss champion 🙏🏾 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CM0jjUHMIg — Roan Jucao (@jucao) November 13, 2022

John McCarthy

Crushed and devastated to learn that @Anthony_Rumble has passed away. AJ was one of the good guys, he was a great man with a huge heart. God Bless you AJ, I will miss you my brother. RIP Rumble — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) November 13, 2022

Gilbert Burns

Daniel Cormier

Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/HH2SO1dPj7 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie