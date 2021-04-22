Former UFC, Invicta FC fighter Pearl Gonzalez signs multi-fight deal with BKFC

Danny Segura
·2 min read
Pearl Gonzalez is the latest MMA fighter to cross over into the bareknuckle boxing world.

The former UFC fighter and Invicta FC title challenger has signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle FC. The promotion announced the news Thursday. Details on Gonzalez’s debut with the promotion were not revealed.

“Pearl is a tremendous addition to our growing list of female fighters,” BKFC president Dave Feldman stated. “Her best skill set is striking, which makes this the perfect transition for her career. She’s very popular in the combat sports world, both for her fighting ability in addition to commentating on different platforms, and we can’t wait to start working with her.”

Gonzalez (10-5 MMA) has more than 10 years of MMA experience. The 34-year-old joined the UFC in 2017 as a former XFC women’s strawweight champion. Her run in the UFC didn’t go as planned. She went 0-2 with losses to Cynthia Calvillo and Poliana Botelho.

Following her UFC release, Gonzalez went to Invicta FC, where she went 4-2 and challenged for the flyweight title against Vanessa Porto. Gonzalez was scheduled to return to Invicta this past November for the vacant flyweight title, but was forced to withdraw after getting COVID-19.

“I made the biggest sacrifice of my life, packed up everything and moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., permanently to train with the greatest female boxer in the world, Amanda Serrano,” Gonzalez stated. “I promise to dedicate my life to becoming the next BKFC world champ and couldn’t be happier to start this new chapter in my life.”

