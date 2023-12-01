Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill arrested, charged after allegedly injuring brother

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was arrested Monday and charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic violence, according to the Kent County (Mich.) Sheriff’s Office.

TMZ, which first reported the news, says the alleged violence took place against Hill’s brother, who suffered “serious or aggravated injury” as a result.

Kent County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the arrest to MMA Junkie on Friday, but could not provide further details. The Kentwood (Mich.) Police Department, the arresting agency, has yet to respond to detail inquiry.

According to online records, Hill is due back in court Jan. 22.

Hill, 32, has not fought since January, when he won the light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 headliner. He then vacated the title in July after he suffered an Achilles tendon tear in a UFC fighters pickup basketball game during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. He has been expected to make a return to action in the first half of 2024.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie