Former UFC champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk displays her striking in training footage | Video

Former UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk last fought inside the octagon in March 2020, but looks to be remaining sharp in training.

Jędrzejczyk won the title by defeated Carla Esparza at UFC 185 in March 2015 becoming the first Polish-born champion in UFC history. She successfully defended it five times before losing to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in November 2017.

The 33-year old doesn't have a fight booked, but looks to be fine-tuning her skills.

