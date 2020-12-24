Former UFC champ Anthony Pettis signs with PFL for 2021 season

Anthony Pettis UFC Vegas 17 post fight

Less than 24 hours after giving notice that he was going to explore free agency, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis inked a new deal. He will be fighting under the PFL MMA banner beginning with the 2021 season, which kicks off on April 23 on ESPN2.

“I am excited to announce that the PFL has signed two-time world champion, Anthony Pettis,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League, in announcing Pettis's signing. “Not only is Anthony a transcendent athlete within the sport of MMA, but he is also an innovator in the cage who is known for his charismatic fighting style and determination to win. I am confident that Anthony will bring that ‘wow’ factor into every matchup he participates in over the course of our season format, and we’re excited for him to join the PFL family.”

Having been a champion with Zuffa LLC under the WEC banner and the UFC banner, Pettis is a tremendous addition to the PFL's roster.

“I am really looking forward to this next big challenge after signing with the PFL to compete in the lightweight division.” said Pettis. “I’m super impressed with what the PFL has built, how they are growing the sport, and the amazing talent they have added. I’ve been watching the Brazilian guy [Natan] Schulte who is the champion and he is really good but there isn’t anyone I’m scared of.

“The season format is great; I think it will be an amazing new journey for me and to get to wrap it up over the course of one year will be awesome. I can’t wait to get another world championship to add to my collection.”

Pettis is the latest in a string of prominent fighters that have inked deals with the PFL. Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum recently signed to fight for PFL, as well as world champion boxer Clarissa Shields.

The PFL’s 2021 season will begin on April 23 on ESPN2. The remaining Regular Season events will take place on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

