Former UF offensive coordinator to interview for NFL OC jobs

A Former Florida Gators’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator seems to be on the rise among the NFL coaching ranks. Brian Johnson, who currently serves as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach, has interviewed with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams for their vacant offensive coordinator positions, according to various reports.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini seeingly confirmed the report when she tweeted out that Johnson spoke to the Jets about their vacant position during Wild Card weekend. Because the Eagles were the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they were given a bye week during the Wild Card round. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentioned on Monday that Johnson also spoke to the Rams about their opening.

Johnson began his coaching career at Utah under head coach Kyle Whittingham in 2010 as the Utes quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2012. He then reunited with Dan Mullen at Mississippi State in 2014. Mullen, who was on staff at Utah under Urban Meyer, recruited Johnson to play at Utah.

After a brief stint as Houston’s offensive coordinator, he reunited with Mullen at Florida in 2017 as the quarterbacks’ coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020, becoming the first black offensive coordinator in Florida football history. He departed Florida in 2021 to serve as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach, where he has been working with former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Despite only interviewing with two teams thus far, it is still possible for Johnson to be considered for multiple vacant offensive coordinator positions. Along with the Jets and Rams, the Buccaneers, Cardinals, Ravens, Colts, Chargers, Titans and Commanders all have open offensive coordinator positions. The Patriots offensive coordinator position has been filled by Bill O’Brien, who spent the past two seasons in the same role for Alabama.

