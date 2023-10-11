Former UF football players Earnest Graham, Joe Haden inducted into Florida-Georgia HOF

Former Florida football standout cornerback Joe Haden and running back Earnest Graham were named to the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Graham holds a prominent place in Florida Gators history with school records for rushing touchdowns (33) and career rushing yards (3,065). He had a standout performance in UF's 24-10 win over Georgia in 2001 with 131 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Haden started 40 career games at cornerback from 2007-09, recording 34 career pass breakups and 8 interceptions before going on to a 12-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Florida's 49-10 win over Georgia in 2008, Haden intercepted a pass from Georgia quarterback Matt Stafford and returned it 88 yards, setting up one of UF's seven touchdowns.

The duo will join Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards and former UGA coach Mark Richt as inductees to the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame on Oct. 27 in Jacksonville.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators RB Earnest Graham, CB Joe Haden inducted in UF-UGA HOF