Former UF basketball star’s all-girls camp sees rise in popularity with nearly 100 signed up

TAMPA, Fla. - Former University of Florida basketball star Teddy Dupay has been coaching kids' camps and training players for more than 10 years. Basketball is his passion, and he's giving back to the game he loves and has dominated.

Dupay still owns the Florida high school record for career points, and he's passing on his knowledge to a new generation.

"Love your neighbor like yourself," Dupay said. "Treat other people like you want to be treated. That also means treating yourself kind. The goal should be to get better every day. You want to set some big goals, but if your goals are too far down the road you never get that sense of accomplishment."

Dupay's All-Girls Camp has doubled from a year ago with nearly 100 kids signed up from ages 5 to 17. They are at the camp for different reasons, but the rise in interest in the WNBA this year and Caitlin Clark has created a spark within women's basketball.

"I think she's a legend," Zoe Wyatt, a 9-year-old camper, said about Clark. "I think she really has evolved the game of basketball, and I just think she helps women's basketball get to where it is now by helping it even more."

Dupay has seen a significant change in basketball for girls since he first started coaching. There are more opportunities and more players taking part.

"Doing the girl's camp is something the girls wanted to do. They were really excited about it," Dupay said. "My sisters were always the one girl that were on the boys' team at the YMCA. They never got the ball, and they ended up not liking it. If you don't like something, you're not going to practice. Girls love it. They love being around each other. It's an amazing event."

At nine years old, Wyatt is already hooked on basketball, and she has some lofty expectations. Starting with breaking Dupay's high school record.

"Yep, so when I get in high school that's one of my goals to beat," Wyatt said.

With Caitlin Clark's record next on her list.

