Former UDub freshman RHP Sidne Peters commits to Texas A&M in softball transfer portal
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford is reloading for next year via the NCAA Transfer Portal and she has already landed a Top 10 underclassman pitcher.
Former University of Washington freshman right-hander Sidne Peters announced her commitment to the Aggies on Wednesday via Instagram.
Softball America had Peters slotted in the top 10 of its transfer portal rankings. She is a native of Sante Fe, Texas.
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Former UDub freshman RHP Sidne Peters commits to Texas A&M in softball transfer portal