Former UConn stars Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier named to All-WNBA First Team

It was another big year for former UConn stars in the WNBA, as evidenced by Breanna Stewart’s MVP campaign. But it wasn’t just Stewie who balled out this season– her former Huskies teammate Napheesa Collier also put together a career year, and on Sunday, the duo were awarded with First Team All-WNBA honors.

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, who finished second in MVP voting, was also named to the first team, along with Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, who finished third in MVP voting, and Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally.

Collier, Thomas and Sabally received first-team honors for the first time, while Stewart made her fourth consecutive appearance on the team. It was Wilson’s third such honor.

Stewart, who took home her second career MVP this season in the closest vote in league history, averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds. 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. She led the New York Liberty to the WNBA Finals, where they won Sunday to bring their series with the Aces to 2-1 and force a Game 4.

Collier averaged 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Minnesota Lynx and was selected as an All-Star for the third time. Thomas put up 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game and led the Connecticut Sun to the playoff semifinals.