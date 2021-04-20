BREAKING NEWS:

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin found guilty in killing of George Floyd

Former UConn star Jennifer Rizzotti named president of Sun

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE - United States' assistant coach Jennifer Rizzotti watches during the second half of an exhibition basketball game in Hartford, Conn., in this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, file photo. Rizzotti, who was the point guard on UConn's first national championship team before playing professionally and then embarking on a career as a college basketball coach, has been named president of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, the team announced Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jennifer Rizzotti, who was the point guard on UConn's first national championship team before playing professionally and then becoming a college basketball coach, has been named president of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun.

Rizzotti, who was part of two WNBA championships with the Houston Comets, will be responsible for the overall business operations and marketing strategies for the team, the Sun announced Tuesday.

“This league employs the very best women’s basketball players in the world. But more importantly, the WNBA is an inclusive and diverse community of women that inspire, lead and in their own words, ‘provide a voice for the voiceless,’" Rizzotti said in a statement. "I am proud to have won two championships as a player in the WNBA and will work tirelessly to help bring a championship to the Sun franchise.”

Rizzotti was fired in March as head coach at George Washington after a 9-14 season and just one trip to the NCAA Tournament in five years at the school. Before that, she spent 17 seasons at the University of Hartford, winning coach of the year honors in the America East in 2006, 2007 and 2010.

She is currently an assistant coach on both the USA Olympic team and the USA AmeriCup Team.

​“Jen Rizzotti brings instant credibility and is a powerhouse within the women’s basketball community," said Kathy Regan-Pyne, a representative of the Connecticut Sun Board of Governors. “She has deep roots here in Connecticut and we could not be more thrilled to have her joining our team.”

The Sun open the season on May 14 in Atlanta.

Recommended Stories

  • WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart capped her return from a devastating injury with the best year in sports and a case for GOAT status

    Two years removed from a devastating injury, the 26-year-old WNBA and EuroLeague star has made a case to be women's basketball's greatest of all time.

  • Five most impactful men's college basketball transfers so far in wild offseason

    The NCAA's new transfer policy will allow men's college basketball players to change schools and make an immediate impact on a new team in 2021-22.

  • Former Kentucky high school star is new transfer option and on UK’s recruiting radar

    Iowa guard CJ Fredrick, an elite three-point shooter who won a Sweet Sixteen title, will enter his name in the transfer portal.

  • Duke basketball losing a big man to the transfer portal

    Blue Devils added two grad transfers last week

  • On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    It’s been 45 years since the last instance of an NBA MVP being selected from a team that wasn’t at least 10 games over the .500 mark, but Curry has shot his way into serious consideration. “He’s never played any better, that’s for sure,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • ‘We’re not going to do it like Republicans’: Biden’s future plans, according to his senior adviser

    ‘Some people are going to be slow to come along, but they’ll come’

  • Scanner Sounds: ‘We keep running like that and we will get plenty’

    Go inside the helmet of the Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers as they gear up and take on their third short track in a row at Richmond Raceway.

  • Everything to Know About 'NCIS' Season 19 — Including If Mark Harmon Is Returning

    This is the moment of truth "NCIS" fans have been waiting for!

  • GameStop Stock Is Soaring Because Its CEO Is Out. Here’s Why.

    GameStop CEO George Sherman will leave the post by the end of July. The videogame retailer is looking for a successor who will "help accelerate the next phase of the Company’s transformation."

  • The next new Marvel superhero getting their own movie is Shang-Chi. Here's the first teaser trailer.

    "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" was delayed since February. It stars Simu Liu as the master of kung fu.

  • Feast your eyes on the most incredible video from Mars you’ll ever see

    NASA's Mars helicopter took flight on the Red Planet early this morning in a first-of-its-kind demonstration of a manmade aircraft sustaining powered flight on another planet. It's a major historic moment and while we knew about the flight and even had a single image from the helicopter to prove that it flew, we didn't have video. Until now, of course, as NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has since updated the world with footage shot by the Perseverance rover. The video clip shows the helicopter gearing up for its big flight and then taking off. It hovers for a while before landing softly back on the ground. The helicopter's flight is a very big deal for NASA for many reasons, but the biggest is that it represents the future of planetary exploration. It likely won't be long before NASA and other space agencies around the world begin to consider powered flight as a way to more rapidly and efficiently explore other planets. For now, we have a single video of a helicopter flying on Mars, and that's more than enough https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMnOo2zcjXA A description of the video via NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory: In this video captured by NASA’s Perseverance rover, the agency's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter took the first powered, controlled flight on another planet on April 19, 2021. The rover was parked at “Van Zyl Overlook,” about 211 feet (64.3 meters) away in Mars' Jezero Crater and chronicled the flight operations with its cameras. These images from the rover’s Mastcam-Z cameras show the helicopter hovering above the Red Planet's surface. During this first flight, the helicopter climbed to an altitude of 10 feet (3 meters), hovered, and then touched back down on the surface of Mars. The 4-pound aircraft doesn't have any scientific instruments. It has no mission beyond flying for the several weeks it has left, and aside from the hardware that records data that is sent back to Earth about each of its flights, it has no sensors or scientific equipment of any kind. The idea is that if Ingenuity can demonstrate that sustained, stable flight in the Martian atmosphere is possible, that may open the door to aerial drone exploration of Mars. Such an aircraft could rapidly move from one area to another, and if it's packed with scientific equipment it could take readings from all over a region of Mars over the course of just a few years. Of course, Mars has its own tricks up its sleeve that would make such a mission even more daring. Specifically, Martian dust storms regularly rock the planet and some can even engulf the entire world. Such a storm would keep the vast majority of exploratory aircraft on the ground, which would hinder exploration and potentially cut a pricey mission short. We'll have to wait and see what NASA thinks after Ingenuity's mission is over, but for now, things are looking rather good.

  • DeSantis Signs ‘Anti-Riot’ Bill into Law

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed an “anti-riot” bill into law, increasing law enforcement’s authority to shut down civil unrest. “If you look at the breadth of this particular piece of legislation, it is the strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country,” DeSantis said at a press conference. “There’s just nothing even close.” The new law gives civil legal immunity to individuals who drive through protesters blocking a road and also makes blocking a highway a felony offense, according to the Orlando Sentinel. It also creates a sweeping category for misdemeanor arrests during protests. Anyone charged under that provision will be denied bail until their first court appearance in an effort to keep people from rejoining ongoing protests, the governor said. Advocates say the law will protect law enforcement and private property against rioters, though opponents have argued that the bill, which passed mostly along party lines, will infringe upon the First Amendment right to protest. Opponents argue that the new legislation will make it easier for law enforcement to charge people involved in a protest who had not even engaged in violent activity. Democratic state Senator Shevrin Jones said that the law “undermines every Floridian’s constitutional rights, and it is disgusting that the GOP would rather empower vigilantes and silence voices than listen to the majority of Floridians who oppose this dangerous bill.” “The governor’s spectacle is a distraction that will only further disenfranchise Black and brown communities,” she added. The law also safeguards Confederate monuments and other memorials, statues and historic property. “We also saw around the country people toppling monuments of people like George Washington,” DeSantis said. “This bill protects all monuments in Florida. You have no right to go in and take down monuments, we’re not going to let the mob win the day with that.” The signing comes as a jury is expected to reach a verdict this week in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd during his arrest last year. DeSantis suggested that Chauvin might be acquitted and that the state was “prepared” for any unrest that may follow, though the Sunshine State had been largely spared from last summer’s violent rioting in the wake of Floyd’s death. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” DeSantis said. “But I can tell you that case was bungled by the attorney general there in Minnesota. They didn’t handle it properly. And so there may be people disappointed.” Of the protests that did occur in Florida, most citations and charges against protesters last year were dropped, dismissed or not filed, according to The Guardian. Eighty of about 100 arrests on charges of disorderly conduct in Orlando during the first week of protests last year were ultimately dropped.

  • Save $50 on an Anker soundbar with built-in 4K Fire TV streaming and Alexa

    There are a few staples that everyone likely knows about when it comes to home entertainment. For example, every home entertainment setup needs a soundbar, streaming media player, and Alexa smart speaker... so why not get one device that checks all three boxes? That's exactly why Anker's Nebula Soundbar is so awesome, and it's on sale at Amazon with a $50 discount. This deal is so popular that delivery estimates are already slipping, so you'll need to hurry up and grab one on sale while you still can. Anyone who is not willing to spend thousands of dollars on an ultra-high-end TV is going to need two things that don't come in the box. First, you'll need a streaming media player that supports all the apps and games you might want. Then, of course, you obviously need a soundbar. The only televisions with decent speakers are priced way out of most people's budgets. They're definitely out of our budget too, but why spend that kind of cash anyway when you can get even better sound for a few hundred dollars with a soundbar? Not everyone realizes this, but there's now a great way to kill both of those birds with one stone — plus you'll get voice control functionality with the included Alexa voice remote just like you would with an Echo Dot. Now you're killing three birds with one stone! It's an awesome device called the Nebula Soundbar made by Anker, and you're going to love it! Anker's popular Fire TV Edition soundbar features two main drivers as well as two subwoofers for a total of 100W of crisp, clear sound. It has deep bass that's still clear at higher volumes, so it's the perfect companion for movie night. There's also a Fire TV Stick 4K built right in, so you don't need a separate streaming media player to watch all your favorite content. On top of all that, it supports Alexa voice control. All those features typically come in a sleek package that sells for $230, but a limited-time Amazon sale slashes that price to just $179.99. Delivery estimates are already starting to slip and you definitely don't want to miss this deal, so hurry. Check out more information from Amazon's Nebula product page: FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed. BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in the moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound. 4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming. ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT: With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in, choose from over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and more. Subscriptions fees may apply. VOICE REMOTE WITH ALEXA: Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to control your soundbar and compatible TV functions like power, volume, navigation, and playback. Press the microphone button and ask Alexa to find your favorite content. WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Nebula Soundbar, Power Cord, Remote Control, AAA Batteries, HDMI Cable, RCA to 3.5mm Cable, Digital Optical Cable, Screws, Wall Mount Brackets, Quick Start Guide

  • J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing halted at U.S. plant that had contamination issue

    (Reuters) -Production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at a U.S. manufacturing plant was halted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration while the agency investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. Emergent BioSolutions Inc, the company that owns and runs the Baltimore plant that had been making the J&J vaccine, said in a regulatory filing that the FDA requested a pause on April 16 in production of new drug substance for the shot pending completion of the inspection. Johnson & Johnson said it would work with Emergent and the FDA to address any findings at the end of the inspection.

  • Is This One Of The Last True Shelby Mustangs?

    Carroll Shelby is an American legend in the automotive community, with a long history of fast cars and broken records his name has become instantly recognizable to any enthusiast worth their salt.

  • Left tackle and the Kansas City Chiefs: Lucas Niang one in-house option, Andy Reid says

    The offensive lineman who opted out last season, his rookie year, will get a close look.

  • UPDATE 2-Church leaders call for Home Depot boycott over Georgia voting curbs

    Black religious leaders in Georgia representing more than 1,000 churches called on Tuesday for a boycott of Home Depot Inc, accusing the home improvement giant of failing to take a stand against the state's new Republican-backed curbs on voting. In a statement, Bishop Reginald Jackson, who oversees Georgia's African Methodist Episcopal churches, said Home Depot had rejected requests to discuss the new law. Other Georgia-based corporations - including Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co - have sat down with activists and issued statements opposing the voting restrictions.

  • 5-10 start has Yankees restless; Cashman vows to stay course

    The New York Yankees' players and staff are restless. So are fans.

  • I Made Trader Joe's Meyer Lemon Cake Mix, and It Taste Like a Citrusy Cloud Covered in Icing

    If clouds were made of lemons, they still wouldn't taste as sweet, fluffy, and delicious as the Meyer Lemon Cake Mix from Trader Joe's. The cake has the perfect texture (spongey and soft), a light lemon taste, and is topped off with an addictive icing drizzle.

  • Stars, Red Wings face off in four-game series over six days

    If the surging Dallas Stars are to have a chance at surpassing the teams ahead of them and move into playoff position in the Central Division, they'll need to take care of matters this week against a club below them in the standings. Amid a season-high six-game point streak, the Stars play the first of four consecutive matchups in six days with the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Dallas sits sixth in the Central, but one point behind fifth-place Chicago and three back of Nashville, which holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the division.