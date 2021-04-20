Former UConn star Jennifer Rizzotti named president of Sun

BGR

There are a few staples that everyone likely knows about when it comes to home entertainment. For example, every home entertainment setup needs a soundbar, streaming media player, and Alexa smart speaker... so why not get one device that checks all three boxes? That's exactly why Anker's Nebula Soundbar is so awesome, and it's on sale at Amazon with a $50 discount. This deal is so popular that delivery estimates are already slipping, so you'll need to hurry up and grab one on sale while you still can. Anyone who is not willing to spend thousands of dollars on an ultra-high-end TV is going to need two things that don't come in the box. First, you'll need a streaming media player that supports all the apps and games you might want. Then, of course, you obviously need a soundbar. The only televisions with decent speakers are priced way out of most people's budgets. They're definitely out of our budget too, but why spend that kind of cash anyway when you can get even better sound for a few hundred dollars with a soundbar? Not everyone realizes this, but there's now a great way to kill both of those birds with one stone — plus you'll get voice control functionality with the included Alexa voice remote just like you would with an Echo Dot. Now you're killing three birds with one stone! It's an awesome device called the Nebula Soundbar made by Anker, and you're going to love it! Anker's popular Fire TV Edition soundbar features two main drivers as well as two subwoofers for a total of 100W of crisp, clear sound. It has deep bass that's still clear at higher volumes, so it's the perfect companion for movie night. There's also a Fire TV Stick 4K built right in, so you don't need a separate streaming media player to watch all your favorite content. On top of all that, it supports Alexa voice control. All those features typically come in a sleek package that sells for $230, but a limited-time Amazon sale slashes that price to just $179.99. Delivery estimates are already starting to slip and you definitely don't want to miss this deal, so hurry. Check out more information from Amazon's Nebula product page: FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed. BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in the moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound. 4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming. ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT: With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in, choose from over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and more. Subscriptions fees may apply. VOICE REMOTE WITH ALEXA: Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to control your soundbar and compatible TV functions like power, volume, navigation, and playback. Press the microphone button and ask Alexa to find your favorite content. WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Nebula Soundbar, Power Cord, Remote Control, AAA Batteries, HDMI Cable, RCA to 3.5mm Cable, Digital Optical Cable, Screws, Wall Mount Brackets, Quick Start Guide