Former UConn star James Bouknight waived by Charlotte Hornets

Former UConn men’s basketball star James Bouknight‘s time with the Charlotte Hornets has come to an end.

The 23-year-old former lottery pick was waived on Thursday.

Bouknight was chosen by the Hornets with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He played in 79 games over three seasons in Charlotte, averaging 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game. He played in 14 games this season, averaging 3.6 points in just 5.8 minutes per.

The writing appeared to be on the wall for Bouknight after the Hornets declined a team option on his contract for next season back in November. He missed more than a month after having arthroscopic surgery to address a meniscus issue in his left knee following an injury in training camp on Oct. 5.

Bouknight also ran into off-the-court issues during his time in Charlotte. Last October, he was reportedly found intoxicated and unconscious with his car in drive and while holding a Glock handgun in a parking area in North Carolina. He was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, and released on $2,500 bond.

Police said Bouknight refused to comply with commands once he was awake, and appeared confused for several minutes. He then ate food and crashed into two police cars, according to the police report. A breathalyzer test reportedly confirmed his blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit.